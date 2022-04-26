A celebration of life for Brenda Joyce Lichthart, 70, of Marionville, MO, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on April 28, 2022, at the Aurora Community Center, 40 W. Church St, Aurora, MO.
She died on April 13, 2022.Brenda was born on June 27, 1951, in Merced, Calif., the daughter of Ted and Leona (Granados) Leyba.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Carl,and a sister, Francis.
She is survived by her husband, Peter Lichthart, daughter, Holly (John) Hardin, sister, Janice Fields, and brother, Ted Leyba Jr.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.