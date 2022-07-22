Kathleen Sutton, 84, of Branson passed away on July 17, 2022 in Branson, MO.
Kathleen was born on May 27, 1938 at Kissee Mills, MO, the daughter of Luther and Lora Kissee David.
She was preceded by her parents.
Kathleen is survived by her husband; William “Bill” Sutton of the home; son, David Burkhart of Branson, MO and brother Donny Dean David of Nixa, MO.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson with Entombment to follow at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson.
Visitation will be from 1p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home.
Arrangements under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.