Services for Robin Wilson Peterson, 60, of Merriam Woods, will be Tuesday, July 5, 2022 with a visitation at 10 a.m. and memorial services at 11 a.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson. Burial will be at a later date in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, MO.
Robin was born on August 8, 1961 in Milwaukee, WI. She passed away in her home on Monday, June 27, 2022.
Robin was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Peterson; sister, Jacqueline Bendall; brother-in-law, Kenneth Blevins and father Donald Peterson.
She is survived by her children, Carolyn Barton of Monument, CO and Shane Barton of Branson; granddaughter, Kiara Harris; mother, Jessie Peterson of Merriam Woods, MO; siblings, Joy Morris of Merriam Woods, Donna Davis of Arizona, Thomas Peterson (Tracy) of Merriam Woods, Tammy Blevins of Merriam Woods and Tina Peterson of Branson.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
