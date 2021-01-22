Kendra Rae Hennis-DeWaardt, 39, of Branson, Mo. died Jan. 12, 2021.
She was born May 20, 1981, in Branson, Mo.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Marsha Grae Dunn, and her father, Kenneth Lewis Hennis.
She is survived by her brother Whitney Williams, her sister Monique Smith, her husband Lars DeWaardt of 7 years, her son Isaac Puckett, and her daughter Lyllian Puckett.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of cremation of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.