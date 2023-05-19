Lajean Marie Wild, 59, of Branson, MO passed away on May 18, 2023.
Lajean was born on December 30, 1963 in West Memphis, AR, the daughter of Harry Eugene Ward and Stella Lee (Sullivan) Ward.
She is survived by her husband, John Wild of Branson, MO.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until time of service. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at Greenlawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Junior Auxiliary of Taney County, P.O. Box 862 Hollister, MO 65672.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
