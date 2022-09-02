Virginia (Ginny) Carol Hammond, 75, of Kirbyville, MO passed away August 27, 2022.
Ginny entered this life July 25, 1947, in Newton, NJ, the daughter of William and Carol (Fritts) Mills.
She is preceeded in death by her parents; husband William Dwain Hammond; and brother Michael Mills.
Virginia is survived by her sister, Wendy (Stan) Vogt of Hackettstown, NJ; two daughters Becky (Chris) Hubbard of Kirbyville, MO and Billie (Luke) Schridde of Forsyth, MO; four grandchildren Devon (Jessica) Lean, Mandi (Ethan) Forrest, Ashley Hubbard, and Hunter (Nathan) Crosson; one great-granddaughter Kailynne Forrest; as well as friends and extended family.
No formal services are currently planned.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.