A celebration of life will be planned for Danny Ray Montgomery, age 63, of Blue Eye, Mo., At later time at the First Baptist Church in Blue Eye, Ark., With Pastor Larry Keeth officiating.
He died on April 14, 2021. Danny Ray was born on Aug. 7, 1957, In San Pedro, Calif., The son of Eugene and Mary (Hunter) Montgomery.
His parents have preceded him in death.
He is survived by his son, Anthony Montgomery of Sacramento, Calif., Significant other, Betty Foster of Blue Eye, Mo., Anthony’s mother, Kathy Montgomery of Sacramento, Cali., Two brothers, Randy (Deseri) Montgomery of Torrance, Calif., And Eric (Dana) Montgomery of Lomita, Calif.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
