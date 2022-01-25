Services for Oleta Colleen Beeler, 88, of Branson, Mo., will be on Jan. 27, 2022 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the funeral service staring at 2p.m. with Pastor Billy Burris officiating. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
She died on Jan. 23, 2022.Oleta was born on May 14, 1933 in Cedar Creek, Mo., the daughter of William Collins & Eunice (Blackwell) Collins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, LT Collins, Scott Collins, Earl Collins and Opalee Rogers.
She is survived by her husband Ernie Beeler of Branson, Mo., sons, Terry (Janine) Beeler of Tampa, Fla., Roger (Kristi) Beeler of Mead, Okla., siblings, Junior Collins of Cedar Creek, Mo., Jean Cummings of Walnut Shade, Mo., Dobie Youngblood of Galena, Mo.
