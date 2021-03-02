Services for Cecil Hall, 87, of Branson, Mo., were held Feb. 26, 2021 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo. Burial followed in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors.
He died Feb.18, 2021.
Cecil was born June 21, 1933 in Pratt, Kan. He was the son of Thomas Franklin Hall and Rosetta (Gloyd) Hall.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Walter Hall; and sister, Betty Ann Weyers.
He is survived by his son, Tom Hall and daughter Diana Kennedy.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.