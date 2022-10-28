Denise Carol Berry, 61, of Branson, MO passed away October 10, 2022.
Denise was born on August 18, 1961, the daughter of Earl and Jessi (Wilkerson) Berry.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Denise is survived by her daughter, Alexandria Myers and husband, Nicholas of Clinton, OK; granddaughter Jessilee; sister Donna Ross and husband, Robert of Clinton, OK; and brother Lee Darryel Henderson of Oklahoma City, OK.
There are no formal services planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
