Robert Eugene Dollard, 80, of Kimberling City, MO passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Robert was born on October 14, 1942 in Kansas City, KS to Austin & Margaret (Hale) Dollard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Norma Dollard; and brothers Frank, Jack and Bill.
Robert is survived by his children Robert Dollard, Jr. (Kari Jo) of Shiner, TX and Roberta Giboney (Morgan) of Victoria, TX; grandchildren Chris Dollard, Paige Dollard, Scott Giboney and Ashley Giboney and great-grandson, Colson Dollard.
Services for Robert Dollard will be Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
