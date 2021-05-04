A graveside service for Charles Loyd Wheeler 75, of Highlandville, Mo., Will be held at a later time in Ponce Cemetery in Ponce De Leon, Mo., With Bob Harris officiating.
He died on May 3, 2021. Charles was born on July 24, 1945, In Marionville, Mo., The son of Audie and Lita (Lusk) Wheeler.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Audie and Lita Wheeler, brother, R.L. Wheeler, wife, Darlene Wheeler, wife, Betty Wheeler, daughter, Melissa Gregory, and granddaughter, Amanda Wheeler.
He is survived by two daughters, Deanna Kirkland of Branson, Mo., And Linda Joyce of Aurora, Mo., Two sons, Michael Gordon, of San Antonio, Texas., And Kevin Wheeler of Highlandville, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.