Reginald Parsons passed away on February 11, 2023.
“Reg” was born on May 7, 1931 in Belk, Texas, to Albert U. and Willie Louise Parsons. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and Reserve. He was married to Jean in his early career as an airman. He married Beverly in 1969 and spent 35 years with her before her passing in 2005. He married Judy in 2009 until her passing in 2015.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert U. and Willie Louise Parsons; his children, Regina and Paul; his brothers, Arden and Deward and sister, Melba.
He is survived by his sister, Joan Parsons-Benford, and her husband, Ronald Washburn, of Pearland, TX; brother, Gene Parsons, of Ft. Worth, TX; granddaughter, Crystal, and her husband, Bill Horn, and their children, Hayden and Addison of Scottsdale, AZ; grandson, Kristian Lester and his children, Kiley and Ethan of Tampa, FL; and granddaughters, Caroline Parsons of Scottsdale, AZ, Miranda Parsons of Tampa, FL; and their mother, Marianne Parsons of Tampa, FL.
A celebration of life will he held on March 27 at 1 p.m. at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr, Friendswood, TX. Memorial donations can be made to Shriners Children’s at shrinerschildrens.org or Wounded Warriors at woundedwarriorproject.org
