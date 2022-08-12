Julia Marler, 74, of Cedar Creek, MO, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4, in Forsyth, MO surrounded by her family.
Julia was born on Dec. 30, 1947 to Johnny Wilson and Ester Wilson-Daily.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Linda Wilson-Turner; one brother, Rick Wilburn; one daughter, Janet Sue Marler.
Julia is survived by her husband, Don Marler and one grandson, Dustin, both of the home; two brothers, David Wilson (Debbie) and Curt Wilson (Sonja); one daughter Gina Browne (Michael Flier) of Branson, MO; two granddaughters who have been so much help the last 2 1/2 years, Kasey Browne of Branson, MO and Ashley Davis (Jake) of Taneyville, MO and their five children.
A celebration of life was held on Friday, Aug.12, in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.