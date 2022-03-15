Funeral services, for Michelle Lee Murphy, 30, of Hollister, Mo., will be held at 1:00 p.m. March 16, 2022, at Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Mo., with Pastor Steve Emerson from Harrison, Ark. officiating
She died on March 9, 2022. Michelle was born on July 10, 1991, to Donna Jackson Addison and Robert “Bob” Lee Hicks.
She is proceeded in death by her father, Robert “Bob” Hicks of Springfield, Mo., her grandparents, Andrew and Mary Loretta Jackson, and her uncle Melvin Jackson, all of Marshall, Ark.
She is survived by her husband, Davey, two daughters, Leeya Chi and Mai Michelle, all of the home; her mother, Donna Jackson Addison, her brother, Chris Hatfield of Branson, Mo.
