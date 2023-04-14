Donald E. McCright, 88, passed away on April 9, 2023 in Branson, MO.
Don was born Greenville, PA on March 16, 1935. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Atlee McCright and Mary Jane (Stoyer) McCright; and brother-in-law Charlie Hanson.
Don is survived by his brother Jack (Ginny) McCright and sister Norene Hanson. He has 4 children: Maggie McCright, Molly (Kenny) Madura, Mike (Wendi) McCright, and Mari (Matt) Grantham; and 8 grandchildren: Logan (Christian) Powell, Jacob McCright, Evan Rickard, Keegan Madura, Noah McCright, Jonah McCright, Benjamin McCright, and Jude Grantham.
Don will be laid to rest at Shenango Valley Cemetery in Greenville, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or stop by your local McDonald’s and have a quarter pounder with cheese and a chocolate shake in his honor.
Arrangments under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
