Sally Jane Owens, 60, of Reeds Springs, MO passed away on December 24, 2022.
Sally entered this life September 15, 1962, in Deer Lodge, MT, the daughter of Edward and Florence (Berry) Cyr.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sally is survived by her daughters Jackie (Derek) Lieding of Washington, Melissa (Drew Ivey) Cyr of Battlefield, MO and Katherine (Allen) Steele of Kansas; grandchildren Haley, Alesha, Peyton, Abigail, Tristan, Autumn, and MacKayla; three brothers; a sister; and many close friends in the Branson West area.
There are no services currently planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
