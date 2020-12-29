A celebration of Margaretha Clark’s life will be held Jan.9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
She died Dec. 18, 2020 at the age of 79. It was only hours after the passing of her long-time best friend and significant other, Harry Hodges, Jr.
She was born Feb. 18, 1941 in The Hague, Netherlands. She was the daughter of Willy Christian Van Der Paardt and Maria (Van Der Meulen) Van Der Paardt.
She is survived by her daughter Wendy Leach, brother Luke Van Der Paardt and sister Willeke Mason.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.