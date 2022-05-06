Funeral Service for Ruby Jo Johnson, 81, of Reeds Spring, Mo, will be May 7, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Talking Rock Baptist Church Branson West, Mo., with Pastor Delbert Davis officiating.
She died on April 29, 2022.
Ruby was born on Jan. 9, 1941, in Pawnee, Okla., daughter of Earl and Ruby (Wright) Cavett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Jason Johnson, brothers, Bob Cavett, Asa Cavett and Ronny Cavett, and sisters, Earlene Justus, Wanda Waters and Diane Newman.
She is survived by her husband, Allan Johnson, son, Chad Allan (Gina) Johnson brother, Richard (Beverly) Cavett, sister, Betty Campbell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.