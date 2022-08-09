Alene Faye (Bonham) Swofford, 82, formerly of Blue Eye, MO passed away on Aug. 3, 2022.
Alene was born in Nauvoo, MO to Oren D. and Audrey T. (Smith) Bonham on April 9, 1940.
On January 11, 1956, she was joined in marriage to Wayne Swofford.
Alene is preceded in death by her parents; husband,; brother Vancel Bonham; sister Donna Pearl Swofford; infant sister Wanda Bonham; 3 brothers-in-law and 2 sisters-in-law.
She is Survived by one brother, Billy Gene Bonham of Hollister, Missouri; two daughters, Karlene Todd and husband, Bud of Hindsville, AR, and Michelle Akers and husband, Jeff of Reeds Spring, MO; son Michael Swofford and wife, Tara of Blue Eye, MO; six grandchildren Natasha Ratliff (Matt) of Centerton, AR, Matt McCullough (Tamara) of Shell Knob, MO, Jesse Parton (Kayci) of Lampe, MO, Jeffery Akers (Megan) of Springfield, MO, Abby Swofford of Blue Eye, MO, and Michaela Swofford (Dawson Welch) of Blue Eye, MO; twelve great grandchildren Destiny Wyatt (Tim), Dalton Ratliff (Brinley Goodwin), Bayley Ratliff, Johnathan Ratliff, Matthew McCullough, Kaylynn McCullough, Bayleigh Parton, Shayleigh Parton, Hazel Parton, Triston Ballestero, Caleb Swofford, Cooper and Paxton Akers; three great grandchildren, Jaxson Wyatt, River Wyatt and Averi Wyatt and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
A special thank you to Nixa Nursing and Rehab, Preferred Hospice, Brittany Mann, Rosemary Youngblood, and Kristal Porter.
Graveside Services were held on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the McCullough Cemetery in Shell Knob, MOwith Reverend Wayne Writer officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling.
