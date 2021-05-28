No services will be planned for Brian Scott Davis, age 61, of Lampe, Mo., he died on May 22, 2021. Brian was born on Nov. 30, 1959, in Stanton, Calif., the son of William and Virginia (Winters) Davis.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Davis, daughter, Ashley (Dustin) Stark of Las Vegas, Nev., son, Dustin (Amanda) Bray of Phoenix, Ariz., and sister, Dara (Mark) Lockett of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Arrangements and cremations are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
