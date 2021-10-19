A graveside service for Michelle Marie Wilhelm, 54, of Branson, Mo., will be celebrated at the St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in St. Charles, Missouri, at a later time.
She died on Oct. 7, 2021. Michelle was born on May 3, 1967., in Shiloh Valley, Ill., the daughter of John Sr. and Sharon Wilhelm.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Wilhelm Sr., love of her life, Earl, and best friend, Marci.
She is survived by her mother, Sharon, siblings, John Jr. (Lisa), Colleen (Blake), Lynnette (Tom), Jim (Julie), and Steve (Liz).
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
