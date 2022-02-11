Per Jean C. Remmel (Hoffmann), 75, of Hollister, Mo., request, there will not be a funeral.
She died on Feb. 6, 2022.She is preceded in death by her father, Victor Hoffmann, mother, Stephanie Hoffmann (Sagadin), step mother, Alvira Hoffmann, and uncle, William Hoffmann.
She is survived by three sons, Scott (Beth) Remmel, Steve (Maureen) Remmel, Douglas Remmel.
dear friends Richard and Peggy Remmel, and sister-in-law, Kathy (Dave) Dubrow.
Arrangements were by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo.
