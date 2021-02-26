Graveside service for Michael Floyd Kline, 62, of Branson, Mo., will be held March 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
He died Feb. 21, 2021.
Michael was born on March 16, 1958 in Shreveport, La., to Billy D. and Nancy Sue (Tubbs) Kline.
He is survived by his parents, Billy and Nancy Kline; fiancée Elena Franks; and son, Jonathon Kline, all of Branson, Mo.; and daughters, Ashley Kline of Springfield, and Rachel Kline of Branson, Mo.; and his brothers, Kevin Kline of Maui, Hawaii, Kenneth (Julie) Kline of Branson, Mo., and his sister, Kimberly (David) Webb of Kirbyville, Mo.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Mo.
