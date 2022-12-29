Patricia Ann Harrington, 76, of Branson, MO passed away December 22, 2022.
Patricia entered this life October 4, 1946, in Clarksdale, MS, the daughter of Hiram and Excell (McGarrh) Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Scarlett Bright.
Patricia is survived by her two grandsons: Eddie Bright and Joshua Bright, both of Clarksdale, MS; along with other friends and extended family.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later time in Mississippi.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks
