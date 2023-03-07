Kimberlee Pauline Hamon, 62, passed away on March 4, 2023.
Kimberlee was born in West Helena, AR on May 27, 1960. She married her husband Allen on June 9, 1979.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Truman and Earla Owens and her father-in-law, Arthur Hamon.
Kimberlee is survived by her husband, Allen Hamon of Omaha, AR; daughter, Jennifer Newhouse (Ben) of Ozark, MO; son, Bobby Hamon (Jamie) of Branson, MO; brother, Truman “Lee” Owens, Jr. (Teresa) of Russellville; sister, Faith Hunt (Stan) of Russellville; and grandchildren, Brooke, Braden, Caleb, Grant, Kenzie, Kaislee and Kyler along with several extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be Monday evening, March 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, MO. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 7 at 10:00 AM in CrossRoads Community Church in Harrison, AR with burial following in New Hope Cemetery, Omaha, AR.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
