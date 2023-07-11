Retta Darlene Evans of Branson, MO passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
She was born on February 4, 1959.
She is survived by her mother, Donna Nelson; daughters, Amanda Evans, Michelle Donoho and Sharleen Hendricks.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date, still to be determined.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
