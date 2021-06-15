Private services will be held for Jerry Lee Luttrell Sr., 70, and Rose Ann Luttrell, 71.
Rose died on June 5, 2021. Jerry on June 6, 2021.
Rose was born on May 13, 1950 in Springfield, Ill., to Donald & Florence Sinkhorn.
Jerry was born July 22, 1950, in Taylorville, Ill., to William & Dorothy (Daniels) Luttrell.
Both are preceded in death by their parents and Jerry by his sister, Marjorie Cahoon and infant sisters, Dorothy Mae and Arlene.
They are survived by their six children, Jerry (Michelle) Luttrell, Jr. of Branson, Mo., Dakota (Sierra) Vaughn Luttrell of Omaha, Ark., Dalton Luttrell of Lincoln, Ill., Dorothy Luttrell of Taylorville, Ill., April (Cody) King of Hollister, Mo., Nikki Luttrell of Taylorville, Ill.
Rose is also survived by siblings, Donald Sinkhorn of Burkburnett, Texas, Larry Sinkhorn of Edinburg, Ill., Brenda Dietrich of Edinburg, Ill., Joyce Leady of Decatur, Ill., Diane Manion of Breckenridge, Ill., Terry Unland of Springfield, Ill.
Jerry is also survived by siblings, Bill (Betty) Luttrell of Fargo, ND, Linda Buracher of Mo., and Mary Ellen Dean of Pana, Ill,.
Arrangements were under the care of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.