Dallas Ray Jones, 78, of Branson, MO passed away September 4, 2022, at home with his family at his bedside.
Dallas entered this life July 30, 1944, in Indianapolis, IN the son of Kirby and Donna (Dodson) Jones. He was united in marriage September 3, 2021, to Donna Louise Dickson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Deborah Jones.
Dallas is survived by his loving wife, Donna Jones of the home; two sons David Jones (Belinda) of Indianapolis, IN and Dale Jones (Paige) of Charlotte, NC.
No formal services are planned at this time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
