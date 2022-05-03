Rosary services for Andres Cristian Melendez, 24, of Branson, Mo., will be May 6, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Branson, Mo. Funeral Mass will follow at 7p.m.
He died on April 29, 2022.
Andres Cristian Melendez was born on July 24, 1997 in Rivas, Nicaragua, the son of Tony and Lynn Melendez.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jose Melendez.
He is survived by his parents, sisters, Marisa and Andres Melendez, grandparents, Sara Melendez, Robert and Madeline Zechman.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.