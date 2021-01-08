Services will be private for Joe L. Rhodes, 86, of Forsyth, Mo.
He died Jan. 3, 2021.
He is survived by his three daughters, Misty (Dave) Kuschel of Republic, Mo., Yvonda (Scott) Schwartz of Camdenton, Mo., and Cathie (Mike) Cruz Meuser of Fenton, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home in Forsyth, Mo.
