A Memorial Visitation for James Richard “Rick” Hayes, 70, of Ridgedale, Mo., will be held on Jan. 31, 2022 from 5 to 7p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.,
He died on Jan. 26, 2022. Rick was born on Dec. 27, 1951 in Aurora, Mo., the son of William “Bill” and Aleen Slaughter Hayes.
He was preceded in death by his par- ents and wife, Sam Tate Hayes.
Survivors are his two sons, Kendall Hayes of Ridgedale, Mo., and Andy Hayes of Maple- wood, Mo., brother, Bill Hayes (Mary) of Crane, Mo.
