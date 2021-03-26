No services will be held for Arthur Tello Ybarra, age 75, of Branson, Mo.
He died on March 15, 2021. Arthur was born on Nov. 21, 1945, in Santa Monica, Calif., The son of Porfirio and Josephine (Tello) Ybarra. He will be missed by his daughter and grandchildren.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.