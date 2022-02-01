A private family gathering is being planned for a later time for William Kent McIff, 65, of Bailey, CO.
William died on Jan. 20, 2022.He was born on Aug.30, 1956, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of William and Naomi (Thulin) McIff.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Linda Jean Gunderson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Michelle Miyake-McIff, two daughters, Tristan (JL Deckett) Miyake of Central City, Colo., and Natalie (Clint) Christner of Utah, a son, Benjamin McIff of Salt Lake City, Utah. three sisters, Connie Hill of Utah, Marilyn Phelps of Texas, and Christine (Steve) Huntington of Ariz., and five brothers, Steve (Sharron) McIff of Jordan, Rodney McIff, Roger (Valarie) McIff of Grantsville, Utah, Douglas (Shakida) McIff of West Valley, Utah, and Jay (Martha) McIff of Orem, Utah.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Crematio
