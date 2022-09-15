Kristy Nicole Linkswiler, 44, of Branson, MO passed away on September 8,2022.
Kristy was born on August 17, 1978 in Fort Smith, AR, to David and Phyllis Linkswiler.
She is survived by her parents, David and Phyllis, along with many relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation preceded the service on Thursday.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.