A private celebration of life will be held with Pastor Wilcox officiating for Philip “Eric” Draughon, 65, of Branson, Mo.
He died on on June 12, 2021. Philip was born on May 1, 1956, in Nashville, Tenn., the son of Walter and Elena (Wilson) Draughon.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents and a sister, Lynn Bruce.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Draughon of Branson, Mo., daughter, Sonia (Jeff) Mitchell of Franklin, Tenn., son, James Draughon of Kona, Hawaii, stepson Todd (Celeste) Tyrna of Dublin, Calif., stepdaughter Stephanie (Paul) Iwanaga of Tulsa, Okla., his brother, John (Nancy Ganucheau) Draughon of Missouri City, Texas, and a sister Lara Fitzgerald of Trimble, Tenn.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
