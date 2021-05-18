No formal services are currently planned for Lee Wade Rusie, age 66, of Green Forest, Ark.
He died on May 7, 2021. Lee was born on Dec. 3, 1954., In Brentwood, Wash., the son of Arthur and Janet (Macartea) Rusie.
He is preceded in death by his Father, Arthur Rusie, two brothers, Arthur “Butch” Rusie and Jimmy Rusie, sister, Cindy Santineau, and sister-in-law, Cynthia Duke-Rusie.
His is survived by his wife, Bonnie Rusie, son, Travis Rusie of Green Forest, Ark., mother, Janet Macartea of Quartz Hill, Calif., two sisters, Sharmy Rusie of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Sandy (Paul) Gravett of Lake Hughes, Calif., brother, Jay Rusie of Kenai, Alaska.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
