Michael Anthony Stenger, 67, of Forsyth, MO passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Mike was born on May 24, 1955 in Campbell, MO to the late Ferdinand Joseph Stenger and Nettie ‘Fran’ Frances (Morath) Stenger. Mike was united in holy matrimony to Joyce Ann Dalton on April 30, 1983.
He was preceded in death by his father, and numerous aunts and uncles and cousins.
Mike is survived by his wife Joyce and sons Caleb Stenger of Forsyth, MO and Casey (Monica) Stenger of Ozark, MO; his mother Fran, nine siblings Steve (Deborah) Stenger of Ocala, FL, Joe (Patti) Stenger of St. Louis, MO, Jodi Rapp of Jefferson City, MO, George (Pam) Stenger, Clarence, MO, Paula (Denny) Kramer of Columbia, MO, Connie (Allen) Hackman of Fayette, MO, Jackie (Kevin) Kampeter of Jefferson City, MO, Karl (Marylee) Stenger of Ocala FL and Tonya (Jeff) Drinen of Festus, MO; his grandson Layne Smith of Ozark, MO; numerous nieces and nephews, three aunts and an uncle.
Mike was a member of Our Lady of the Ozarks Catholic Church in Forsyth, MO and the Knights of Columbus Council 7680. He was active in church ministry and the Make-a-Wish foundation.
A celebration of Mike’s life was held on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Our Lady of the Ozarks Catholic Church in Forsyth, MO. Interment will be held at Patterson Cemetery, Bradleyville, MO at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Patterson Cemetery, Bradleyville, MO or Our Lady of the Ozarks Catholic Church, Forsyth, MO.
