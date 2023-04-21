Katherene Ilene Parker, 80, of Oklahoma City, OK passed away on March 3, 2023.
Katherene was born on February 18, 1943, the daughter of Robert and Thelma (Piercefield) Cross. She was joined in marriage to Euel Parker on September 28, 1963.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Euel Parker; two brothers: Jimmy Cross and Bobby Cross; and granddaughter, Madeline Parker.
Katherene is survived by her children: Bobigene (Richard) Fent of Branson, MO, Tracy Parker of Oklahoma City, OK, and Ramey McMurray of Oklahoma City, OK; grandchildren: Chelsea Parker, Brighton Fent, and Bella Fent; and great-grandson, Danny.
There will be a memorial service in Oklahoma City, OK, at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
