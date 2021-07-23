No formal services are currently planned for Kenneth Ervin Henson, 59, of Forsyth, Mo., He died on , July 17, 2021., Kenneth was born on Feb. 28, 1962., in Van Buren, Ark., the son of Kenneth and Ethel (Cook) Henson.
Preceding him in death are his parents, both grandmothers, Olive Cook and Allie Gill, and a brother, Bobby Henson.
He is survived by his daughter, Mackenzie Paul of Forsyth, Mo., two sisters, Lameda Nutt, and Brenda Henson Burnett of Malvern, both of Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
