Lyle Edward Davis of Stone Bluff, OK passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Lyle was born March 22, 1944, in French Camp, CA to Thomas Jefferson and Valta Mae (Shock) Davis. He married Victoria (Vicky) Charlene Cummings, of Branson, MO, in 1964.
Lyle is survived by four children and seven grandchildren.
Services celebrating Lyle’s life were at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 31 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Coweta, Oklahoma.
Arrangements under the direction of Brown Family Funeral Home .
