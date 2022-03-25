Graveside services for Keith Farmer, 88, will be held on April 2, 2022 at 1p.m. in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo., under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
He died on March 20, 2022.Keith was born on March 12, 1934, in Kansas City, Mo., to Ess & Opal (Evans) Farmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Madge Owen, and his wife, Beverly Joan Farmer.
Devoted father to Tina (Ryan) Bedwell and Shane (Julie) Farmer.
