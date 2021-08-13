There will be a memorial service held at a future date for Charles “Charlie” Frederick Durr 91, of Branson, Mo.
He died on Aug. 7, 2021., Charles was born on a farm on Dec. 9, 1929, near Williamsburg, Iowa., the son of Carl and Jane (Pierce) Durr. Charlie was joined in marriage October 22, 1950, to Donna Chrisman.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Brenda Evans, daughter-in-law, Patricia Durr, grandson, Dustin Harrison, brother, Robert Durr, and sister, Elizabeth VonAhsen.
His is survived by his wife, Donna Durr, four children, Dennis (Shiela) Durr, David Durr, Nancy Jaeger all of Forsyth, Mo., and Carole (Mark) Hautt of North Liberty, Iowa.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
