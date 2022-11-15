Donny Jones, 57, of Branson, passed away on November 5, 2022 after a lengthy illness.
Donny was born on August 5, 1965 in Sullivan, MO.
He was preceded in death by his father Bob Jones and sister Debbie Jones.
Donny is survived by his son Brad Jones and wife Nicole of Branson, MO; his three adored grandchildren Mariah, Cooper and Genevieve; his life-long companion Shelly Jones; his mother Norma Jones of Branson, MO; brothers Danny Jones of Sullivan, MO and Dennis Jones.
A celebration of Donny’s life will be Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Hamners’ Variety Theater inBranson, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
