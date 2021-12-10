Viewing services for Geneva Lorene (Ford) Cook 77, of Rockaway Beach, Mo., will be at 11a.m. on Dec. 9th at Kissee-Schofield-Eakins funeral home, Forsyth, Mo. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Mo. Veterans Cemetery Springfield, Mo.
She died on Dec. 6, 2021.
Geneva was born on Jan. 24, 1944.
She is preceded by her parents Robert and Opal (Whittington) Ford, brothers, Robert and Richard Ford, nephew Robert Ford, nieces Virginia Ford and Lisha (Ford) Cantyne, brother-in-law Lester Bodeker.
She is survived by her husband Lawrence Cook Sr., daughter Glenna Kay (Cook) and Terry Wilson, son Larry and Michelle (Rowden) Cook Jr., her siblings, Patsy (Ford) Bodeker and Glenda (Ford) & Neil Krauch.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth Mo.
