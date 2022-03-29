Funeral services for Francis Ray Dunn, 79, of Forsyth, MO, were held on March 29, 2022 at the Protem Community Church with Pastor David Koenig officiating. Burial followed in the Protem Cemetery under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
Francis died, March 25, 2022. He was born on Dec. 9, 1942 in Protem, MO, the son of Elmer Richard Dunn and Virginia Rose Blankenship Dunn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara Ellen Dunn, two daughters, Brenda Lee Dunn and Tammy Kay Dean, and three siblings: Dean Dunn, Gene Dunn and Max Dunn.
He is survived by his children, Tony Dunn, Truman “Bosco” Young,and Heather (Paul) Hetebry, son-in-law, Rick Dean, five siblings, Betty Dugan, Richard Joe Dunn, Mary Muller, Martie Dunn, and Margie Luper.
