Mitchall (Mitch) John Hinders of Hollister, MO passed away on June 12, 2023.
Mitch was born on October 20, 1998.
He is survived by his mother Lori Hinders; and stepfather Norman Miller.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, at Ramsey Reformed Church in Titonka, IA.
