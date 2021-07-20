A celebration-of-life gathering will be held at a later determined date for Mark Anthony Arnold, 49. He died on July 12th, 2021. Mark was born on Jan. 9, 1972 in Kansas City, Mo., to Lee and Susan (Sloan) Arnold.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Arnold; maternal grandparents, Paul and Meredith Sloan, and his paternal grandparents, Forest and Iva Arnold.
He is survived by his daughter, Taylor Arnold of Columbia, Mo., his mother, Susan Arnold of Columbia, Mo., brothers, Marshall Banta of Centralia, Mo., and Mike Banta of Iowa.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
