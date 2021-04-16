Visitation for Sara Etzold was held on April 16, 2021. Graveside services will be held at Dann Cemetery in Brownbranch, Mo., On April 17, 2021 at 1 pm.
She died on April 4, 2021.
Sara was born on April 15, 1981, In Garden City, Kan., The daughter of Alice King.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Albert and Helen Lipscomb, Lee and Dolores King, uncles Edwin Applegate, and James (Jim) Howard, and cousin Maurice Chandley.
She is survived by her children, Madison of Lawrence, Kan., And Violet, Elijah, and Emilia of the home, Mother Alice King of Edmond, Okla., Siblings Amanda (Michael) Garcia of Branson, Mo., And Anthony (Emmie) King of Edmond, Okla.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
