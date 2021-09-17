The family will memorialize Dorothy Ann Watkins 71, of Ridgedale, Mo., in a private celebration.
She died on Sept. 9, 2021. Dorothy was born on Feb. 19, 1950., in Vancouver, Wash., the daughter of Earl and Janet Bauld.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Janet Webber, and adoptive father, Robert Webber.
She is survived by husband Ken Watkins of Ridgedale, Mo., birth father, Earl Bauld, of Damascus, Ore., sister Jackie (Bill) Lawrence of Kansas City, Mo.,her children Niki (Brian) Hargrove of Rogers, Ark., Lyle (Tiffany) Watkins of Harrison, Ark., Jason Thompson of Diamondhead, Miss.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
